Horse Racing Betting Tips: Apple’s looks a peach of a bet in the Triumph

Bill Esdaile

AFTER three days of fantastic racing in conditions much softer than usual, the curtain comes down on this year’s Cheltenham Festival this afternoon.

With a mixed weather forecast, the only certainty is that the ground will be testing, which throws added confusion to a day that is traditionally hard to decipher anyway.

This afternoon’s racing kicks-off with the JCB Triumph Hurdle (1.30pm) where I strongly fancy Nicky Henderson to land the race for a seventh time with the filly APPLE’S SHAKIRA.

She is unbeaten on all three starts for the Champion trainer and looks banker bet material at 2/1.

Her critics have questioned her ability to be as effective on a decent surface after all three of those wins came on soft ground, but the weather Gods have looked down on her kindly.

She has bundles of stamina, not to mention class, and I’d be very surprised if she doesn’t grind her way to victory this afternoon.

The other big positive is the fact she receives a really handy 7lbs fillies allowance, which could prove decisive in this ground.

Those that play on Betfair should watch the markets in-running, as I’m convinced she will look in trouble before her stamina kicks-in and she is bound to trade at fancy prices as the race unfolds.

Her biggest danger on paper looks likely to be Alan King’s Redicean who has also rattled off a hat trick of wins.

He looked really impressive at Kempton, but this is a bigger test and he has never run at Cheltenham before.

Irish raiders Stormy Ireland, Farclas and Mr Adjudicator all rate as dangers, but I’ll stick with Apple’s Shakira with everything in her favour.

Her owner JP McManus also has strong claims of landing the Grand Annual (5.30pm) with Don’t Touch It and last year’s winner Rock The World looking obvious contenders.

However, McManus has five of the 24 runners and I fancy one of his outsiders to run well at a monster price.

EASTLAKE finished second in this race back in 2015 and hasn’t been beaten that far in either of the last two renewals.

Obviously he is getting on a bit and wouldn’t be most people’s idea of a likely winner at the age of 12, but I’m convinced he will run well at 25/1.

His handicap mark has slipped to a mark of 147, but Jonjo O’Neill takes off another valuable 7lbs meaning he is effectively lining up off 140.

When you throw in the fact he has also had wind surgery since we last saw him in action in October, he is worth taking a gamble on.

Dan Skelton has an obvious chance with North Hill Harvey who won hereback in October and made the late switch into this from the Arkle Chase.

He is pretty skinny at 7/1 although he has excellent course form and is bound to go well.

Instead, I’m going to take a chance on his stablemate BORN SURVIVOR, also at 25/1.

He finished a creditable sixth in the Martin Pipe last year and handles the ground well.

If you can forgive him his last run and the first-time cheekpieces help him, he could surprise plenty of these.

POINTERS

Apple’s Shakira 1.30pm Cheltenham

Eastlake e/w 5.30pm Cheltenham

Born Survivor e/w 5.30pm Cheltenham