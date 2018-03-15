Horse Racing Betting Tips: Native conditions for River in the Gold Cup

Bill Esdaile

TODAY’S testing conditions will mean the Cheltenham Gold Cup (3.30pm) will be a brutal challenge.

This race always tests every attribute of the best staying chasers around, and those tests will be even harder if yet more rain hits Prestbury Park today.

You need the class to travel while maintaining enough stamina to get up the Cheltenham hill.

We’ve seen over the years that unless you are an out-and-out stayer, you have no chance and with the expected gruelling conditions, stamina will be needed in abundance.

Nicky Henderson won both the Championship races on the first two days with Buveur D'Air and Altior coming home in front, and he saddles his King George hero Might Bite for today’s feature.

Last year’s RSA Chase winner has been the hot favourite for this race for some time, but his connections must be fearful that the ground has gone against the son of Scorpion.

On good ground he would have had a major chance, but in a race where stamina is going to be tested to the maximum, there must be major concerns whether he will be seen to his best.

I think there are just too many nagging doubts and backing him at 9/2 with Coral, in a race of this calibre, is a risky proposition.

The heavens opening would have been music to the ears of the connections of last year’s third NATIVE RIVER.

His performance 12 months ago was particularly impressive given the poor form of the Colin Tizzard yard at the time.

Tizzard’s horses had been running well below par before that, but the way Native River rallied up the hill suggested he is tailormade for this kind of test.

He finished second in the four-miler at the Festival two years ago, meaning he should absolutely relish this 3m2f trip on heavy ground.

Since last year’s race he has been campaigned around tomorrow’s showpiece, running just once.

His reappearance in the Denman Chase at Newbury was impressive given he had been off the track for almost a year due to a slight setback over the winter.

That run would have blown away the cobwebs and he comes into this race fresh which could be crucial.

He does have to overcome the fact that no horse has won the Gold Cup having run in a previous renewal since 2009.

There are plenty of other factors in his favour, though, and he looks hard to leave out of the frame at 9/2 with Paddy Power.

Jessica Harrington must have been incredibly disappointed that last year’s winner Sizing John was ruled out of the race with a pelvic injury.

He was very good when taking last year’s renewal but in OUR DUKE, Harrington has a more than worthy replacement.

The 2017 Irish Grand National winner has been long talked about as a strong contender for the Gold Cup since winning at Fairyhouse by 14 lengths.

He was bitterly disappointing on his seasonal reappearance at Down Royal last November.

However, a back injury quickly came to light and after a satisfactory return in the Irish Gold Cup, he bounced back to form by beating Presenting Percy in the Grade Two Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park.

The form of that win was given a major boost when the second cruised to victory in the RSA on Wednesday.

The only slight concern with Our Duke is his jumping, which can be a bit sloppy at times.

Testing ground isn’t totally to his liking either but he has form on it. If his jumping holds up, he must go well at 5/1 with Coral.

The other horse I fancy to finish on the podium is the Brian Ellison-trained DEFINITLY RED at around 12/1.

He is another who is going to be at home on the heavy going, as shown when taking the Cotsworld Chase on Trials Day in January.

Ellison’s inmate looks to still be on the upgrade and his wins on bottomless ground at Aintree and Cheltenham will give his connections plenty of encouragement that he could run a big race.

In this contest you’ve got to be looking for guaranteed stayers and Definitly Red has proven he comes into his own in these sort of conditions.

CHELTENHAM GOLD CUP 1-2-3

1. NATIVE RIVER

2. OUR DUKE

3. DEFINITLY RED