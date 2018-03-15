Ross McLean

England head coach Eddie Jones attempted to extinguish the flames of his inflammatory comments regarding Ireland as he made sweeping changes to his side for Saturday’s Six Nations finale.

Video footage emerged on Wednesday of Jones making derogatory remarks, referring to Ireland as “scummy” and Wales as a “s*** little place”, while conducting a talk last July.

The Australian issued a near immediate statement apologising, although the incident was the main topic of conversation yesterday as Jones announced his matchday squad to face Grand Slam-chasing Ireland.

“I’d just like to say I’ve apologised for the remarks,” said Jones.

“I sincerely mean that and I really don’t have anything else to say on the matter, so I am happy to answer questions on a fantastic game that’s coming up but I think the other matter is dead.

“Ireland are preparing for a Grand Slam, they don’t need any extra motivation.”

Jones has made a total of seven changes to their starting XV for the showdown with Ireland, the most noteworthy being the axing of fly-half George Ford, which sees Owen Farrell move from inside centre to No10.

Skipper Dylan Hartley returns to the side in place of Jamie George, while scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth, lock George Kruis and prop Kyle Sinckler all start in place of Danny Care, Joe Launchbury and Dan Cole.

Jonathan Joseph returns at outside centre, while Ben Te’o takes the place of Farrell at No12.

James Haskell returns on the open-side flank, with Chris Robshaw switching to blind-side in place of the injured Courtney Lawes, as Sam Simmonds comes in for the stricken Nathan Hughes at No8.

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt, meanwhile, who has restored lock Iain Henderson to his side in place of Devin Toner, insists Jones’s remarks regarding Ireland will not derail his team’s Grand Slam bid.

He said: “I know it’s probably at the stage of being boring, which we don’t want to be described as, but the bubble we have here allows is to focus on the task in hand.”