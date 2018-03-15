Ross McLean

England's stuttering form is nothing more than a temporary setback and will not irreparably damage their chances of achieving their stated aim of winning next year’s World Cup, according to former skipper Lewis Moody.

Defeats to Scotland and France have consigned England to back-to-back Six Nations losses for the first time since 2009, while Eddie Jones’s side could finish the championship in fifth place should they lose to Ireland on Saturday and results conspire against them.

After almost omnipotence since the appointment of Jones, which saw 24 wins secured from his first 25 Tests in charge, a sense of gloom and foreboding has, externally at least, descended upon England.

Moody, however, concurs with Jones, who has likened England’s slump to a sledgehammer hacking partially-concealed cracks wide open, and believes their downturn is timely and necessary.

“I see it as a blip,” Moody, a Land Rover ambassador, told City A.M. “This team has 23 wins from 26 games and that is a remarkable record and return rate.

“People get very used to winning and when defeats happen everybody gets on the ‘it’s all falling apart’ bandwagon. That’s certainly not the case. For Eddie Jones it comes at a good time and maybe it is the wake up call that they need.

“It would have been easy to scrape a couple of wins and feel like everything is going in the right direction prior to the World Cup, only to come undone in the autumn and next year’s Six Nations.

“That would not leave much time to get things sorted. England are perhaps not where they want to be but they have a good idea of what they can change and where they need to adapt.

“I think it will put England in good stead going through to the summer tour [to South Africa] and beyond to the World Cup. Even if they lose at the weekend, I still don’t see it being the end of the road for this team.”

In fact, there are certain parallels to draw between England’s current downturn and the setbacks suffered by Sir Clive Woodward’s charges, who would lift the Webb Ellis Cup in 2003, in the years preceding that tournament.

England were denied a Grand Slam after falling at the final hurdle of both the 2000 and 2001 Six Nations, following defeats to Scotland and, as Moody describes them, an “average” Ireland respectively.

In 2002,at the equivalent stage of the World Cup cycle to now, England finished second behind Grand Slam-winning France after a 20-15 defeat to Les Bleus in Paris during week three of the tournament.

“It was only the year of the World Cup that we won the Grand Slam,” added Moody.

“Everything was about building and tweaking and getting it right for that World Cup and, ultimately, going into that tournament as the No1 team in the world.

“That is what we achieved and it was through learning constantly through your failings. There were numerous failings prior to success for that England side.

“But we got the trajectory right and the performances right at the critical time leading into 2003 and that’s what this England side need to do and that’s why these defeats have come at a positive time.”

Moody cites a hangover from the summer’s British and Irish Lions tour, and the difference in schedule between the centrally contract players of Ireland for instance, as a possible factor in England’s sluggishness.

Looking back, he also considers the autumn to have been a missed opportunity to blood some emerging talent, with England’s strength in depth severely tested this championship and not as broad as initially thought.

But the 39-year-old former Leicester and Bath flanker credits opponents for exposing England’s much-debated weakness at the breakdown, and considers the back row to be an area of concern.

“Going forward, we need to see more balance in that back row. I don’t see any side in the world that would prefer to play three second rows and only two back rows,” added Moody.

“Courtney Lawes [now injured] is an out and out world-class second row and should be played in that position.

“He hasn’t played badly at No6 by any stretch of the imagination but you would rather have a Chris Robshaw or a Sam Underhill, if he were fit, playing in that position.

“Hopefully, England can get the likes of Tom Curry, Zach Mercer, Underhill and Billy Vunipola fit. The key is no knee-jerk reactions. Tinker with it, but give people the opportunity to prove themselves.”

For now, the priority is Ireland and a clash spiced by the emergence this week of inflammatory comments made by Jones last year where he described the Irish as “scummy”. There is also the opportunity for England to wreck Ireland’s hopes of a first Grand Slam since 2009.

“For England, it’s about getting confidence back,” said Moody. “The more games you lose, the more the little things eat away at you.

“All that matters is that England come away with a result which puts them in a confident mood going into the summer tour.

“For England, it is very simple; focus on the result that is needed, focus on themselves and go and produce a match-winning performance.”

Lewis Moody is a Land Rover ambassador. Land Rover is celebrating its Testimonial Season, with ten years supporting grassroots rugby in the UK. Follow @LandRoverRugby #WeDealInReal