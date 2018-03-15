James Booth

The law firm at the centre of the Panama papers leak is to close by the end of the month it announced today.

In a statement Mossack Fonseca said: “The reputational deterioration, the media campaign, the financial siege and the irregular actions of some Panamanian authorities have caused irreparable damage, whose obligatory consequence is the total cessation of operations to the public.”

Mossack Fonseca said it would “continue to call for justice” and said it would work with authorities to “demonstrate that no crime has been committed”.

Read more: Panama papers: Reaction to the revelations

The offshore firm shot to global prominence in 2016 after a cache of 11.5m documents from the firm was leaked to German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung (SZ).

The documents allegedly showed how Mossack Fonseca helped its clients launder money, dodge sanctions and evade tax.

Links to some of the world's most powerful figures were contained within the leaked data - including 72 current or former heads of state.

SZ worked with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and a range of other newspapers including the Guardian in the UK, La Nacion in Argentina and Le Monde in France to investigate the documents and publish stories based on their contents.

Former UK prime minister David Cameron came under political pressure after his father was named in the leak.

A spokesperson for the then PM initially said that it was a private family matter, before issuing a statement which said: "There are no offshore funds or trusts which the prime minister, Mrs Cameron or their children will benefit from in future."

The leaks claimed the scalps of two prime ministers, Pakistan’s PM Nawaz Sharif and Iceland’s PM Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson, after their offshore financial dealings were exposed to public scrutiny.

Read more: Paradise Papers reveal very little we didn’t already know

The offshore legal sector suffered another blow in 2017 when 13.4m documents from the law firm Appleby were leaked.

The revelations from the so called paradise papers were less explosive than those from the earlier Panama Papers, however the leak still exposed the financial affairs of prominent individuals such as Lord Ashcroft, a major donor to the Conservative party, Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov, and former US secretary of state Rex Tillerson.