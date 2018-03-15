Claire's confident of European operations as trouble brews in US

Helen Cahill

Claire's Accessories is not under threat of imminent closure in the UK, despite reports of the chain filing for bankruptcy in the US, a spokesperson said today.

Reports have suggested that Claire's, which is owned by Apollo Global Management, is struggling under a $2bn (£1.4bn) debt burden, and is seeking a deal with Elliot Capital Management and Monarch Alternative Capital.

The company has refused to comment on the talks, but a spokesperson for Apollo Global Management has told City A.M. that processes in the US will not affect Claire's operations in Europe. Claire's has 378 stores in the UK, and 123 concessions.

According to accounts filed at Companies House, Claire's UK sales rose 4.4 per cent in 2016, growing from £121.7m to £127.0. The retailer's operating profit fell 65 per cent from £6.8m to £2.4m.

Stuart Brown, Claire's finance director in the UK, said in the financial report that the chain's US parent had decided to bring in an investment bank to advise on its debt, but that the company believes it will be able to honour its commitments while that process continues, and can operate for at least a year from 1 February 2018.

The news comes as retail giant Toys R Us announced it is shutting its stores in the US, putting 30,000 jobs at risk. The company has also failed to find a buyer in the UK.