Rare and orphan disease specialist Amryt Pharma has announced a major in-lincence agreement for a novel gene therapy platform as its revenues for 2017 jumped.

In a trading update for the year to December 2017, Amryt said revenues had risen to €12.8m (£11.3m) from €1.48m the previous year, mainly due to increased sales of Lojuxta, a drug that treats a life-threatening disorder that causes abnormally high levels of bad cholesterol. The firm has signed five new distribution agreements since November 2017, which it said "significantly" broadens potential sales.

Amryt also today revealed it had signed an in-licence agreement with University College Dublin for a gene therapy platform technology that offers a potential treatment for patients with epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a rare genetic skin disorder for which there is currently no treatment.

In the coming months, Amryt will conduct various pre-clinical studies and it will report initial results early in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Joe Wiley, the firm's chief executive, said the move was a great opportunity for Amryt to get involved in the gene therapy, which he said is "one of the most exciting and potentially transformative areas of medicine today".

"If successful, this platform has the potential to be broadly applicable in other dermatological conditions and possibly beyond."

On the firm's results, he added: “2017 was a very strong year for Amryt and we are encouraged by the start to 2018, which places us in a good position to be able to drive further expansion through this year and beyond.

“We have ambitious plans for the remainder of 2018 and we look forward to announcing a series of agreements in the months to come. This is a pivotal year for Amryt and our focus continues to be on ensuring that we are delivering real change for people with rare diseases across the world."

