Alexandra Rogers

A former Deutsche Bank trader has pleaded guilty in the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation into Euribor manipulation.

Christian Bittar, who was among six traders charged in the first SFO case that focused on the Brussels-based benchmark, pleaded guilty to the offence on Friday 2 March. News of his guilty plea emerged today after reporting restrictions were lifted.

In 2015, Bittar was charged along with five other traders, including four from Barclays, with one count of conspiracy to defraud over allegations they played a role in rigging Euribor rates between January 2005 and December 2009.

The trial for the five other defendants - Deutsche Bank trader Achim Kraemer and Barclays' Colin Bermingham, Carlo Palombo, Philippe Moryoussef and Sisse Bohart - is to take place next month.

The SFO opened its investigation into allegations of Euribor rigging in June 2012, when it undertook similar probes in allegations of fixing around the UK's benchmark, Libor.

Tom Hayes, the first person to be found guilty of Libor rigging in the UK, was charged in 2012 and is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence. The former UBS and Citigroup trader has also sought to overturn his sentence and last year he won the right to halt the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) decision to ban him from the financial services industry pending the outcome a Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) investigation.

The past week has seen former Barclays trader Alex Pabon lose his appeal against his Libor rigging sentence after the Court of Appeal rejected complaints regarding the credibility of an SFO witness, while former Deutsche Bank trader Guillaume Adolph was fined £180,000 by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) which banned him from ever working in the financial services industry.

