Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover marketing, frontier market investing and wealth management. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Mporium Group

Mporium Group, the technology firm delivering event-driven marketing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Glyn Shadwell as chief operating officer a non-board role, with immediate effect. Glyn has over 20 years’ experience in the marketing sector and was most recently head of strategy and client partnerships at Quantcast, a global technology company that specialises in AI-driven advertising and real-time audience measurement. Prior to joining Quantcast Glyn was group client partner and a member of the London board at CARAT, the global media agency that is part of the Dentsu Aegis network. Glyn has also held senior roles within a number of marketing agencies, including McCann Erickson and Manning Gottlieb OMD.

Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital, a leading emerging and frontier markets investment bank, has appointed Gregory Smith to lead its frontier and emerging markets sovereign debt strategy research product for fixed-income investors. Working closely with Renaissance Capital’s award-winning economics research analysts, Greg will provide a regular research product to be used primarily by the firm’s fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) business’ sales and trading group. Greg will work within the FICC division and report to Charles Robertson, the firm’s global chief economist. Greg is excellently placed to lead Renaissance Capital’s product offering in this area, having spent several years as a frontier-markets economist, with a particular emphasis on sovereign debt sustainability analysis. Most recently, he was a senior economist at the World Bank from 2012, where he focused on east Asian and sub-saharan African economies, including Mongolia, Zambia and Ghana, and researched frontier markets in Washington DC. Prior to this, Greg was a senior consultant for Crown Agents, an international development company.

Charles Stanley

Wealth manager Charles Stanley has hired two new members of staff to its business development team in a move that reflects the firm’s wider business strategy to grow in the professional intermediaries and charities & trusts markets respectively. Glenn Baker joins as business development director, focusing on professional advisers such as lawyers, accountants and trustees, leaving Kleinwort Hambros where he was a business development director for five years. Robert Winterton joins as a business development executive focusing on the charity sector and trustees. Robert joins Charles Stanley from Asset Match where he was head of sales and business development. He brings more than 30 years of experience to the role.

