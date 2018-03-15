Lucy White

Anglo-South African insurance and investment business Old Mutual has said its break-up plans are on course to complete by the end of this year, as it continues its restructuring.

The company today confirmed that it will first list its wealth management business, to be renamed Quilter, coupled with a secondary offering of 9.6 per cent of shares. This will then be followed by the float of Old Mutual Limited, the holding company which includes the business's emerging markets division, its stake in South Africa's Nedbank and the residual bits of Old Mutual plc.

Though UBS analysts said they believed investors were expecting timelines for the listings to be announced today, Old Mutual kept its cards close to its chest.

The group also announced in results today that its pre-tax profit was up 22 per cent to £2bn, with adjusted operating profit rising in all three main divisions of emerging markets, Nedbank and wealth management.

"As these results demonstrate, we have improved the performance of the underlying businesses and set them up for continued future growth," said group chief executive Bruce Hemphill.

"The process has already delivered significant value through cost and debt reduction, and we are on track for material completion of the managed separation with the listings of Old Mutual Limited and Quilter within our expected timetable."

Earlier this year, Old Mutual sold off the Single Strategy branch of its wealth management business – headed by stockpicker Richard Buxton – to private equity firm TA Associates for £600m.

The remaining UK multi-strategy part of the wealth management branch managed to boost operating profit by 40 per cent last year to £363m, with net client inflows leaping 110 per cent to £10.9bn.

Old Mutual, which is now aiming to become a "premium financial services group in Sub-Saharan Africa", saw its shares lift on the open to settle at 0.72 per cent up at the time of writing.

