Takeover target Sky today entered into a confidentiality agreement with Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox and Walt Disney.

The arrangement is required on UK takeover rules and allows Sky to disclose information to Disney, which has agreed a deal to buy a number of Fox's assets.

Fox agreed to buy the 61 per cent of Sky shares it does not own in December 2016 for £11.7bn. The move has been the subject of intense regulatory scrutiny with a final decision now expected by the UK government in June.

Meanwhile, Disney agreed to pay $52.4bn for a number of Fox's assets – including its stake in Sky – in December 2017.

Last month, US cable TV giant Comcast attempted to hijack Fox's takeover with a £22bn offer for Sky.

