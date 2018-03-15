Shell's boss Ben van Beurden took home nearly €9m in 2017

Courtney Goldsmith

The boss of Royal Dutch Shell has received an 11 per cent increase to his pay package for 2017.

Ben van Beurden took home €8.54m (£7.5m) last year, up from €8.26m in 2016, though including pension and tax equalisation, the figure rose to €8.9m, up from €8.59m.

The chief exec's salary rose by €30,000 to €1.49m, while his annual bonus jumped to €3m from €2.4m in 2016.

The contribution from van Beurden's long-term incentive plan and deferred bonus plan fell to €4.02m from €4.38m the previous year.

The hike in van Beurden's pay came as Shell's income rocketed by 184 per cent in a "transformative" 2017 due to higher oil and gas prices.

Gerard Kleisterlee, the chair of the remuneration committee, said van Beurden had provided "strong leadership" on the development of Shell's decarbonisation road map.

"The CEO is leading the discussion on our ambition to reduce the net carbon footprint of Shell’s energy products in line with society’s drive to align with the Paris Agreement goals, an industry first," he said.

He added: "In a rapidly evolving remuneration landscape we attach great importance to a continuous dialogue with institutional investors and other relevant stakeholders and we spend considerable time reflecting on feedback received.

"We trust you see this reflected in our updated policy. We have considered existing and emerging views on alternative remuneration designs, but decided against further change until broader investor consensus is clear."

