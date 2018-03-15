Courtney Goldsmith

Global oil demand is expected to rise slightly more than previously expected this year, but the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned that a slowdown in global trade caused by Donald Trump's planned tariffs on steel and aluminium could threaten that growth.

Demand is set to rise by 1.5m barrels per day (bpd) in 2018 to 99.3m barrels per day, a 100,000 bpd upward revision compared to last month's forecast, the IEA said in its monthly oil market report.

However, it noted: "Recent signs of protectionism from the US are a risk to the forecast, raising the possibility of a global trade war."

The IEA said global demand has been lifted by a strong acceleration in world trade growth.

"The International Monetary Fund expects world trade to increase by 4.6 per cent in 2018, suggesting continued support to oil demand. A slowdown would have strong consequences, particularly for fuel used in the maritime sector and in the trucking industry," the IEA said.

The statement echoed comments made yesterday by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) that Trump's trade policies could threaten global economic growth and dent oil demand.

The IEA said global oil supply eased to 97.9m bpd in February, though strong production growth in the US is expected to boost non-Opec output by 1.8m bpd compared to 760,000 bpd in 2017.

