Helen Cahill

After much hand-wringing, Unilever's board today picked Rotterdam over London as the location for the firm's unified headquarters.

Unilever has 7,300 employees based in the UK, and, with a market capitalisation of £110bn, is the third-largest share on the FTSE 100. The consumer goods giant is also listed in Amsterdam and New York.

The company has decided to simplify its dual-headed legal structure as it brings forward efficiencies in response to a hostile takeover attempt by Kraft last year.

The move could lead to some jobs moving to the Netherlands, but analysts have predicted only a handful of senior staff will relocate.

"Whilst it is tempting to politicise this decision as a clear and obvious example of waning confidence in post-Brexit Britain, that would be remiss, with the simple facts being that it is purely business based - as the firm was at pains to point out in their announcement," said David Cheetham, chief market analyst at XTB online trading.

"The reasoning seems pretty logical given that the Dutch business currently represents 55 per cent of the group’s overall share capital and that the shares listed in the Netherlands are more liquid."

He added that while Unilever may choose to maintain its listing on the London Stock Exchange, it could drop out of the blue-chip index.

Ken Odelunga, market analyst at City Index, said: "Politically the optics for Downing Street are not great. However, there has been an air of inevitability that Unilever would choose Rotterdam over London for months, so this is not a major surprise.

"From the point of view of the business, which is still making a big show of optimising efficiency after it rejected a huge takeover proposal last year, centralisation of top administrative functions makes sense."

He said Unilever's quarterly results, due next month, will be more important for the stock as investors look for improvements to operating margins; Unilever is aiming to improve its margins to 20 per cent 2020.

Bart Le Blanc, partner at Norton Rose Fulbright in Amsterdam the news reflected a trend in multinationals choosing the Netherlands as a location for top holding companies, for corporate governance and tax benefits.

"The Dutch government has made great strides in creating a level playing field for taxes," he said.

“A key element to this is the proposed abolition of Dutch dividend withholding tax. Unilever is a great example of the Dutch government’s focus and we see similar developments in, for instance, the financial services industry.”