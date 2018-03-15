Rebecca Smith

The Tube is used by around 2m people each day, and now new data has revealed just which journeys are the busiest each day.

The most popular Tube journey on the London Underground is from Bank/Monument to Waterloo station on the Waterloo and City Line.

According to new data released from City Hall, 23,323 people make the journey each day - enough to fill 203 Tube carriages.

That compares to another popular journey of Victoria to Oxford Circus, which is made by 11,697 people.

A new tool shows how many Londoners carry out various Tube journeys each day, so people can compare their commutes against other routes.

Here are the 10 busiest Tube journeys

From To Number of people Bank/Monument Waterloo 23,323 Waterloo Bank/Monument 19,843 Victoria Oxford Circus 11,697 Waterloo Canary Wharf 10,284 Canary Wharf Waterloo 9,990 Oxford Circus Victoria 9,576 Liverpool Street King's Cross St Pancras 9,475 Stratford Canary Wharf 8,255 Canning Town Stratford 8,227 King's Cross St Pancras Victoria 7,126

Stratford to Canary Wharf was another popular route as many commute in to the City from there, while Liverpool Street to King's Cross St Pancras is carried out by 9,475 people each day.

Overall, the Northern Line is the busiest one on the Tube network - last year customers on the line completed 294m journeys.

It runs through both Waterloo and King's Cross St Pancras Tube stations - the two busiest on the network.

London’s chief digital officer, Theo Blackwell, said: "We hope that by surprising Tube passengers with the number of people who do their exact journey every day, we will encourage people to help shape our new approach to technologies of the future. It’s all part of our work that puts digital innovation at the heart of making London a better city."

