Thursday 15 March 2018 12:39pm

Virgin Atlantic posts profit loss of over £28m before tax following 'challenging 2017'

 
Alexandra Rogers
Richard Branson & Rudy Giuliani Visit 'Cavuto' On FOX Business Network
Virgin said its losses were caused by 'challenging' factors such as a weaker pound and hurricanes in the Caribbean and US. (Source: Getty)

Virgin Atlantic has reported a pre-tax loss of nearly £28.4m before tax and exceptional items citing a "challenging macro-economic environment" including a weaker pound, engine supply issues and hurricane disruption in the Caribbean and the US.

Profit this year wasn't the only figure in decline; Virgin Atlantic also said total group revenue fell 1 percent to 2.7bn last year. Last year, the airline made £23m in profit.

Revenues in cargo was on the up, however, and grew by 9.3% to £199.3m, with cargo tonnage increasing by 5.8% year-on-year.

Overall, the company said it flew 5.3 million passengers in 2017, 0.1 million fewer than in 2016, while its load factor slipped to 78.3 percent from 78.7 percent.

Virgin Atlantic chief executive Craig Kreeger said: “We continued to deliver industry-leading service in 2017 despite significant operational challenges, and a difficult economic backdrop. By focusing on customers, and investing in our experience on the ground and in the air we achieved the highest customer satisfaction score of any transatlantic airline."

