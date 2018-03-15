Oliver Gill

Standard Life Aberdeen and Prudential’s recent multi-billion pound deals are two examples of a £1 trillion “tectonic” sector shift, the boss of one of Britain's biggest insurers said today.

Clive Bannister, the chief executive of zombie fund giant Phoenix, said the insurance sector is in the middle of a mammoth “capital reallocation”.

On Wednesday Prudential agreed to sell £12bn of annuity liabilities to Phoenix rival Rothesay Life. This followed Phoenix’s £3.2bn deal to buy Standard Life’s insurance arm last month.

Speaking City A.M. as Phoenix’s annual cash flow spiked from £486m to £653m, Bannister said: “We have said for many years that tectonic plates inside the UK’s insurance business are moving and changing. Where capital is being reallocated and we think there will be further consolidation in the UK market. And that can only provide good opportunities for Phoenix.”

Apples and oranges

Controversial EU regulations have forced insurers to set aside more capital to cover risks over recent years. This has provided significant opportunities for closed-book insurers such as Phoenix and bulk annuity aggregators such as Rothesay.

“There are some apples and oranges here but both indicate there is a market that is undergoing capital reallocation,” Bannister said.

“Our apple is a £380bn market, that is closed-life to closed-life.”

As for the bulk annuity market, he said: “We think that business is worth £550bn over the next 15 years."

So there is around £1 trillion over the next 10-15 years where the capital is pointing one way today and we think it will change.

Phoenix shares fell as markets opened but have recovered most of their lost ground and are currently 0.5 per cent higher at 2.30pm.

Separately, analysts said today Standard Life Aberdeen will need to buy back around £2bn of its shares in order to maintain earnings per share levels. Before selling its insurance arm to Phoenix, the FTSE 100 firm lost a £109bn mandate to manage assets on behalf of Scottish Widows.

