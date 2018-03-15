Another suspicious package has been found at Houses of Parliament

Catherine Neilan

Another suspicious package has been sent to the Houses of Parliament - for the fifth time this week.

The Metropolitan Police were called at 10.14am on Thursday. They attended the scene with the London Ambulance Service.

"The substance contained in it was deemed not to be hazardous [but] two people have been taken to hospital as a precaution," the police said in a statement.

The incident has been stood down.

Earlier this week, packages were sent to four Muslim MPs, including Rupa Huq, Rushanara Ali and Mohammed Yasin.

It is thought they are related to the "Punish a Muslim Day" letters that have been sent out to households around the country, which MPs debated on Monday. According to Tell Mama UK, which monitors anti-Muslim activity, people in Bradford, Leicester, London, Cardiff and Sheffield have reported being sent the letters. The act is now being investigated by police as a hate crime.

All four letters arrived in the Norman Shaw north building, which is part of the complex of the Palace of Westminster.

Yesterday the Prime Minister confirmed that an investigation was underway following the "unacceptable and abhorrent" act.

More to follow....