Government issues health warning as London braces for more snow

Rebecca Smith

The government has issued further health warnings off the back of cold weather forecasts, after the Met Office yesterday issued a snow warning for London this weekend.

Another spell of cold weather has led to Public Health England warning people to look out for others and to consider the weather forecast when planning activities.

Dr Thomas Waite, a consultant in health protection at PHE, said:

The weather has felt much milder for the last week or so but this weekend the forecasters tell us it will get much colder again. And that may come as a shock to the system for some whose bodies may struggle to cope in cold weather. It’s worth remembering that cold temperatures – indoors and outdoors, can affect health, particularly in young children, older people and those with heart and lung conditions. So if you know someone in any of these groups, and most of us do, please keep an eye on them over the coming days make sure they’re heating their homes to at least 18 degrees and keeping an eye on the weather forecast.

Laura Patterson, chief operational meteorologist at the Met Office said "a cold easterly airflow" is expected to return during the weekend.

While it looks unlikely to be as severe as the conditions from the start of the month when the Beast from the East brought a raft of travel disruption with snow and ice, "unusually low temperatures and some snowfall are still expected".

"Snowfall looks likely across high ground in the north-east, Friday into Saturday, with snow showers following behind and affecting low-lying areas, especially in the south and east," she added.

Yesterday, the Met Office issued a yellow warning for snow in London and the South East this weekend.

"There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel," the Met Office said. "There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and services, such as mobile phone, may be affected."