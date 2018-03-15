Catherine Neilan

Defence secretary Gavin Williamson has weighed into the escalating situation between the UK and the Kremlin, saying: "Frankly, Russia should go away and shut up."

Speaking this morning as he unveiled plans to build a new chemical weapons defence centre, Williamson said it was "clear the Kremlin is ripping up the international rule book, using its growing hybrid capabilities to subvert, undermine, and influence countries around the world".

He added: "Its cyber operations are active and brazen. It uses social media to muddy the waters and spread confusion."

Asked if he thought we were entering another Cold War period, the minister said: "Well, let's face it, relations ain't good are they.... it's been exceptionally chilly at the moment."

Yesterday, the Russian Embassy tweeted a picture of a thermometer at -23*C, saying "we are not afraid of cold weather".

The temperature of 🇷🇺 🇬🇧 relations drops to ➖2️⃣3️⃣, but we are not afraid of cold weather. pic.twitter.com/mand9YyoaE — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) March 14, 2018

During Williamson's pre-arranged speech - his first keynote address since his promotion last autumn - he revealed that the government will plough £48m into a new chemical weapons centre, which will be under the umbrella of the Porton Down military research establishment.

He stressed the need for the UK's soft power to be able to resort to "hard power to back it up".

"By using all our power, hard and soft, Britain will bring light to a darkening world," he added.

Williamson spoke as the Prime Minister makes her way to Salisbury, where she will meet members of the public and receive a briefing from Public Health England.

Theresa May is expected to make a statement from the sleepy Wiltshire city later this afternoon.