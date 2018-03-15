Alexandra Rogers

The car industry should pay for the role it has played in the UK's dangerously high levels of pollution, four committees of MPs have found.

The transport, environment, health and environment audit committees said the car industry should compensate for the damage diesel pollution does to public health by contributing to the government's £220m clean air fund.

Air pollution is thought to cost 40,000 lives each year and costs the public purse £20bn, and that "technical compliance or political convenience" had often come before public health and the environment.

The government was also told to bring forward the date by which the diesel and petrol cars are to be banned, which is currently set for 2040, in line with the more "ambitious commitments from around the world".

"Air pollution is a national health emergency resulting in an estimated 40,000 early deaths each year, costing the UK £20bn annually, the report said. "It is unacceptable that successive governments have failed to protect the public from poisonous air.

Volkswagen (VW) was also singled out for the damage it caused through its emissions scandal, with the reporting noting ClientEarth's criticism of the government for failing to extract substantial fines from VW.

In what is thought to be an unprecendented joint inquirty, cuccessive governments were accused of being slow to take the necessary action on air pollution even when confronted with legal proceedings at the UK and EU level.

There was a concern the situation could get worse if the government did not push "Green Brexit" to ensure air quality control after the UK leaves the EU.

"The current legislative framework for air quality is not doing enough to protect public and environmental health. Improvements to air quality legislation should feature prominently in Defra’s commitment to delivering a ‘Green Brexit’", the report said.

The UK is currently in breach of EU regulations on nitrogen dioxide (NO2) concentrations, with London reaching the UK's legal air pollution limit for the entire year in January. Under EU pollution rules, an individual site cannot break the hourly limit of 200 micrograms of nitrogen dioxide per cubic metre of air more than 18 times in a year.

The report warned that the government "does not appear to have an estimate of how large a financial penalty could be imposed by the European Courts of Justice" [ECJ] if it continued to breach targets, and that charges could end up being passed on to local councils.

Neil Parish, chair of the environment food and rural affairs committee, said:

"The Government's latest plan does not present an effective response to the scale of the air quality catastrophe in the UK. We are concerned that the Government is treating air quality as a box-ticking exercise. Real change will require bold, meaningful action. We are calling on Government to develop a properly resourced support scheme available to all councils struggling with air quality, and to require manufacturers of polluting vehicles to pay their fair share by contributing to an industry-financed clean air fund".

Friends of the Earth clean air campaigner, Jenny Bates, added:

“For years the UK government has failed to properly act on the public health emergency being caused by air pollution; Friends of the Earth is therefore pleased see this hard-hitting report demanding more action. Airpollution affects the health of everyone in the UK with the most vulnerable groups in society - children, older people and those with conditions such as asthma – paying the highest price. “Friends of the Earth has long been calling for motor manufacturers, as key players in the current abysmal state of the nation’s air quality, to contribute to cleaning up our air. We welcome the report’s verdict that manufacturers should cover the costs of scrappage schemes to help switch consumers from the most polluting vehicles. “While the report rightly notes that to cut air pollution the need for private vehicle use must be reduced, we also need to see the scrapping of schemes which would only increase traffic levels such as the expansion of Heathrow airport, and major road-building projects.”

