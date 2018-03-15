Thursday 15 March 2018 10:06am

Diageo buys Belsazar through drinks startup accelerator Distill Ventures

 
Alys Key
The vermouth brand is the first of Diageo's investments through the accelerator (Source: Belsazar/Diageo)

A startup incubator for drinks brands has helped to grow the latest addition to global drinks giant Diageo's portfolio.

Vermouth brand Belsazar has been snapped up by Diageo for an undisclosed sum after its founders received backing from accelerator Distill Ventures.

The brand joined the programme four years ago, receiving funding and support. It is currently stocked in swanky restaurants and bars across Germany and the UK, including the Chiltern Firehouse and Soho House.

Diageo indicated today that the acquisition could be the first of many which it makes through Distill Ventures. It is already a major financial backer of the programme.

"Partnering with entrepreneurs like Max and Sebastian, and nurturing the global drinks brands of the future is core to our strategy," said David Gates, managing director of Diageo Futures.

The brand meets a consumer demand for lower ABV drinks, which Diageo said is due to a rise in more casual occasions.

Maximilian Wagner, a co-founder of Belsazar, said: "Our ambition right from the beginning in 2013 has been to share our aperitif with as many people as possible and we’re excited that this next step will help bring the spirit of Berlin to new consumers.”

He and co-founder Sebastian Brack will remain actively involved in the brand following the acquisition.

