The European Ombudsman today called for the former president of the European Commission's employment with Goldman Sachs be reassessed over concerns he was impacting the EU's image.

The intervention from the ethics watchdog came after a year-long inquiry when Jose Manuel Barroso joined the London branch of the US investment back in 2016. Prior to his 10-year stint as president of the European Commission, Barroso was Prime Minister of Portugal between 2002 and 2004.

The EU had okayed his appointment in October 2016.

The Ombudsman, Emily O'Reilly, has asked the EU executive to reassess Barroso's employment at Goldman Sachs, after the initial finding had reflected a commitment Barroso would not lobby the Commission. That was then "put in doubt" by a meeting between the former president and a Commission vice-president.

O'Reilly said:

Putting the matter to the Ethics Committee once more would demonstrate that the Commission has taken very seriously public concern over this affair and the damage done to the image of the EU institutions – despite the hard work and ethical behaviour of the vast majority of people who work in them. Ex-Commissioners have a right to post-office employment but as former public servants they must also ensure that their actions do not undermine citizens’ trust in the EU. Mr Barroso’s new post generated serious public disquiet, this should, at the very least, have raised concerns within the Commission about whether it complied with the duty of discretion.

The Ombudsman added that much of the recent negative feeling around the issue "could have been avoided" had the Commission at the time taken a formal decision on Barroso's employment with Goldman Sachs.

"Such a decision could at least have required the former President to refrain from lobbying the Commission on behalf of the Bank," she added.

The Ombudsman asked the Commission to consider requiring its former President to abstain from lobbying it for "a further number of years".

Barroso though, has hit back at criticism of his role at Goldman Sachs, saying he would act with integrity and discretion.

