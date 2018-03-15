Kier shares slip despite "reassuring" lack of surprises

Oliver Gill

Contracting giant Kier today did not deliver any scary surprises – but saw shares slip more than six per cent.

Kier said net debt had risen from £147m to £239m. Half-year revenue grew by one per cent to £2bn; profit before tax fell six per cent to £33.7m.

Despite the market reaction – Kier was one of London's leading listed losers this morning – analysts said the results looked "reassuring".

Carillion's collapse in January under the weight of a mammoth debt pile has shone a light on the contracting sector. Kier boss Haydn Mursell said the firm is "performing well".

"Our £9.5bn construction and services order book, combined with our £3.5bn pipeline in the property and residential divisions, provides good visibility of work over the medium term," he said.

Liberum analyst Joe Brent said Kier could benefit from a further £0.5m from picking up Carillion construction contracts.

Kier was involved in three joint ventures with Carillion: one to build UK motorways and two separate HS2 contracts. The firm has upped its stake in each of them to compensate for Carillion's failure.

Mursell continued:

The group’s performance reflects the strength of our business model and our financial and operational disciplines. Our portfolio of businesses provides balance and resilience and our approach to risk management is evident in the margin performance we have delivered over many years.

Read more: Balfour Beatty, Carillion and a tale of two football contracts

Reassuring

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aynsley Lammin said: "Interim results look reassuring and broadly in line at the underlying level. The group has taken a cost of £7.7m in its construction division to close its overseas businesses; taking account of this underlying margins in construction look good.

"Turnover was down in building but this looks like a timing issue/delays of contracts starting. Services saw a much better performance than last year with strong revenue and profit growth. Comments on the balance sheet are all as expected with net debt as anticipated."

Brent said today's results were "a little weak" but highlighted Kier's cash position was in line with expectations.

"Historic investments have depressed cash flows but management is now more focused on de-leveraging," he said.

Read more: Network Rail and Kier Group trigger contingency plans on Carillion collapse