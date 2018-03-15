Alys Key

Retail tycoon Sir Philip Green, who turns 66 today, is reported to be considering legal action against a book about him and the demise of BHS.

The book by Sunday Times journalist Oliver Shah will be titled Damaged Goods: The Inside Story of Sir Philip Green, the Collapse of BHS and the Death of the High Street. Shah announced the release via Twitter yesterday.

Excited to announce that my “personal vanity project”, as a certain someone calls it, is nearing fruition. “Damaged Goods: The Inside Story of Sir Philip Green, the Collapse of BHS and the Death of the High Street” will be published by Penguin Portfolio in June - warts and all. — olivershah (@olivershah) March 14, 2018

Green has previously criticised Shah's reporting of the BHS crisis.

But The Daily Mail has reported that Green is consulting his lawyers over the book's publication. The paper also reported that it is likely to contain new allegations of bullying on the part of the Arcadia owner.

The collapse of BHS in 2016 after Green sold the firm for £1 to Dominic Chappell drew national attention and saw Green clash with MP Frank Field, the chair of the Business and Work and Pensions Select Committee.

Last year Green agreed to contribute £363m to the BHS pension scheme. Recent reports have suggested that the retail tycoon is now considering selling up all or part of his Arcadia empire, which includes Topshop.

Read more: End of an era? Green calls for a truce with veteran MP Frank Field