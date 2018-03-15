Rebecca Smith

Ride-hailing app Uber has today launched a free tool to share anonymised data from its millions of trips in London, marking its latest move to woo Transport for London (TfL) after its licence in the capital was revoked last September.

Uber Movement launches today in London, and is devised to help urban planners make decisions about their city from the data covering millions of different London journeys.

The company has gathered all sorts of information on how the city moves at different times thanks to its GPS-tracked trips, and it will be updated to show how major new projects - like the Elizabeth Line opening - will impact the capital.

Read more: Uber revamps its London app to reassure passengers drivers are TfL-licensed

Fred Jones, Uber's head of UK cities, said in a blog post posted today:

Until now only Uber has been able to use that information. But we’ve heard feedback from the cities we operate in that access to some of our aggregated data could help inform transport policy and future investments.

So, for the first time in the capital, anyone will be able to compare past travel conditions across different parts of the day, different days of the week, and even months of the year. It will also provide insight on how journey times are impacted by events and road closures.

Jones said:

For example, our data shows the impact on travel times of moves like the closure of Tower Bridge in 2016 which could be useful when similar projects are planned. Our tool will be regularly updated with new data so that the city can examine the positive impact of future investments too, such as the opening of the new Elizabeth Line.

Uber plans to launch it across other UK cities too, including Manchester and Birmingham in the coming months.

A Transport for London spokesperson said: "We welcome any move that has the potential to provide a greater insight into how people move around London.”

David Leam, head of infrastructure policy at business group London First, said the tool will help cities like the capital "better understand congestion and develop new solutions to tackle it".

Leam added: "London businesses will welcome this initiative as a sign that Uber is committed to working in closer collaboration with city and transport planners to keep London moving."

Read more: Sadiq on why going up against Uber isn't bad for London's business