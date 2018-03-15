Courtney Goldsmith

Norwegian petroleum giant Statoil has unveiled a plan to change its name to Equinor today.

The decision came as part of a broader shift of focus to alternative types of energy, and it follows a move by Demark's energy giant last year. Following the sale of its entire oil and gas business, the firm changed its name to Orsted from Danish Oil and Natural Gas, or Dong Energy.

The name Equinor, which Statoil said calls back to words like "equal, equality and equilibrium" plus "nor" for Norway, reflects "how we see people, how we view the future of energy and our heritage".

The board of directors has proposed the name change to reflect ongoing changes to a high value and low carbon strategy.

Statoil chair Jon Erik Reinhardsen said: "The world is changing, and so is Statoil. The biggest transition our modern-day energy systems have ever seen is underway, and we aim to be at the forefront of this development."

President and chief executive Eldar Saetre added:

For us, this is a historic day. Statoil has for almost 50 years served us well. Looking towards the next 50 years, reflecting on the global energy transition and how we are developing as a broad energy company, it has become natural to change our name. The name Equinor captures our heritage and values, and what we aim to be in the future.

The new name will be proposed to shareholders at the company's annual general meeting today. The Norwegian government, a majority shareholder, will vote in favour of the resolution, Statoil said.

Statoil operates the Sheringham Shoal wind farm off the coast of Norfolk, which produces an estimated 1.1 terawatt hours of power a year.

The firm was also involved in building the world's first floating wind farm offshore Scotland.

