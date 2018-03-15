Rebecca Smith

Trains from London to Penzance in Cornwall are set to get faster, as a new batch of trains with more seats is being rolled out across Great Western Railway (GWR) this summer.

More frequent services across the South West are also on the cards.

New Intercity Express Trains designed for Devon and Cornwall are being rolled out to bring up to 24 per cent more seats than the high-speed train they are replacing, and shave off 14 minutes of journey times between Penzance and London.

However, there will be some disruption while the work is carried out, with Network Rail renewing signalling systems in Cornwall, which will impact some journeys. Passengers have been told to check before they travel while the work is being carried out.

The railway west of Truro to Penzance - including the St Ives Line, will close between Monday 19 March and Thursday 22 March, with buses replacing trains. Trains will continue to operate between Truro and London Paddington.

As part of the railway upgrade plan, Network Rail will carry out signal upgrade work and track renewals.

GWR managing director Mark Hopwood said:

Just last month we saw the first two of our brand new Intercity Express Trains for Devon and Cornwall roll off the production line at Hitachi’s factory in Italy. This summer they will start to enter service, delivering a step change in passenger transport.

When the upgrade is complete, GWR will be able to run an additional train every hour between Penzance and Plymouth from January 2019.

The Cornwall resignalling along with the new trains will mean GWR can then double the number of trains in and out of Cornwall.

