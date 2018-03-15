Alys Key

Smash hits like Beauty and the Beast got more punters through Cineworld's doors last year, while an increase in ticket price bolstered the company's revenues.

Shares in the company, which is now looking towards the US with its acquisition of cinema chain Regal, were up 1.5 per cent in early trading.

The figures

Revenue jumped 11.6 per cent to £890.7m, while adjusted profit before tax jumped 14.5 per cent to more than £127m.

Revenue grew fastest in the group's overseas locations, which include chains in Eastern Europe and Israel. Rest of world income was up more than 20 per cent, while the UK and Ireland was up 6.2 per cent.

Ticket prices were up 4.1 per cent, while admissions were up 3.5 per cent.

Why it's interesting

Cineworld will be operating on a new level this year, after its acquisition of US cinema chain Regal Entertainment Group completed, forming the second largest cinema group in the world.

The US is the biggest cinema market in the world. While some investors were wary of the £2.7bn deal due to the hefty rights issue used to fund it, management has maintained its optimistic stance as it seeks to crack American cinema-goers.

Douglas Jack at Peel Hunt agreed earlier this week, noting: "Management has a strong track record for generating good returns from acquisitions: we believe reinvigorating the Regal estate and driving extra synergies should boost the 2019 rating over the next two years."

As for 2017's results, profit before tax outstripped analyst consensus. Popular releases including Beauty and the Beast and Star Wars: The Last Jedi brought in more than that top three grossing films from the prior year.

On the slate for this year are some expected blockbusters such as Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and the latest Fantastic Beasts film.

What Cineworld said

Commenting on the expansion to the US, chief executive Mooky Greidinger said: "Although a huge challenge, we as management are confident that we will successfully lead the Group to new achievements and deliver enhanced shareholder value. Through our success and experience in the UK and Israel we have learnt and proved that the potential in more mature markets is at least as attractive as in the emerging markets."

