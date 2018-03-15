Oliver Gill

Imperial Leather owner PZ Cussons today disappointed investors by warning profits "will fall short of expectations".

Shares in the FTSE 250 firm plunged almost a fifth as stock markets opened.

PZ Cussons, a company with roots tracing back to the 19th Century, had warned in January performance in the first six months of its financial year had been "constrained by trading conditions in the UK and Nigeria".

Making up on the lost ground for the year to May 2018 would be dependent on the firm's fortunes changing, PZ Cussons had said.

It is now apparent that profit for the full year will fall short of expectations and the board anticipates that profit before tax will be in the range of £80m-£85m.

PZ Cussons said a number of initiatives have been put in place to ensure the firm returns to profitable growth.

British washing and bathing sales have slumped amid consumer concerns about economic uncertainty and inflation outstripping wage growth. New product launches, while well received, have not sold well enough to offset wider volume and margin shortfalls.

In Nigeria, the firm has been hit by subdued buying levels. The firm said: "The usual peak season uplift has not occurred to the expected level. Consequently, inventory levels in the trade remain high leading to intense competition, most noticeably in the milk category, which in return is resulting in lower volumes, prices and margins."

PZ Cussons is reviewing ways to reduce its cost base and re-prioritise its product pipeline. Meanwhile, its Nigeria milk business has been put under review.

