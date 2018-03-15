Alexandra Rogers

Amazon Japan's offices have reportedly been raided by the country's fair trade regulator over alleged anti-trust violations.

Japanese media said the online retailer may have broken by anti-trust laws by requiring suppliers to make up the costs of selling products at a discount in Japan, allegedly hitting such suppliers with a "collaboration fee", according to the Asahi ​daily.

The raid by the country's fair trade commission is not the first time that Amazon Japan has come under the watch of the authorities. The commission previously found that the firm had required suppliers that sold their products on multiple platforms to list them on Amazon Japan at the same or lower price.

The investigation last June ended when Amazon Japan agreed to stop the practice.

In 2014, the US Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon for allowing children to make in-app purchases without parental consent, resulting in millions of dollars of charges being incurred by parents.

The case ended when the two sides settled in April last year.

