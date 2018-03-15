Unilever boss says Brexit didn't influence HQ move out of London

Rebecca Smith

Unilever's chief executive Paul Polman said today that the decision to move the firm's headquarters from London to Rotterdam in the Netherlands was not influenced by Brexit.

"The opposite is true," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. "We would not be investing in our two headquarters here for the two divisions in the UK. We would not have secured the £1bn spending if that were the case."

Along with the news that Unilever will have a single legal entity incorporated in the Netherlands, it said it will divide its business into three divisions: beauty and personal care, home care, and foods and refreshment. The first two will be based in London, and the second in Rotterdam.

The company said this secures nearly £1bn per year of continued spend in the UK, including a significant commitment to research and development.

"Both countries are very attractive from an investment point of view. We have a long history here that we are proud of and we're happy that we can continue to build on that," Polman added.

The boss of the consumer goods giant said the simplification of the firm's legal structure was made "purely for technical reasons", with the bulk of the company's trade based in Netherlands.

Polman added that the two decisions should represent better opportunities for Unilever to create "long-term value".

Unilever has been looking to shake up the business after an unsuccessful merger attempt by Kraft He

It said today the changes will further strengthen Unilever's corporate governance, creating a "one share, one vote" principle for all shareholders.

As for jobs, Polman said he expected there will be "some minor changes", but does not expect the numbers in the UK, where 3,700 people are employed across 20 sites, to be changed.

"This is not about Brexit," he added. "Unilever is in 190 countries in the world, most of these countries are not in the European Union, and as you can see from our results which continue to exceed our competitive set we're able to run our business quite effectively."

