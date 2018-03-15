Rebecca Smith

Unilever has chosen the Netherlands over Britain for its single legal base.

The consumer goods giant, which makes Ben & Jerry's and Marmite, confirmed this morning that it intends to simplify from two legal entities, into a single one incorporated in the Netherlands.

However, it said another move to reorganise its business into three divisions - two headquartered in London and one in the Netherlands, reflected its long-term commitment "to both countries".

In a statement today, Unilever said: "This reflects the fact that the shares in N.V. account for approximately 55 per cent of the group's combined ordinary share capital 1 , and trade with greater liquidity than PLC shares."

Its dual listing had been in place for years, and today, Unilever, which has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100, said it will still be listed in London, Amsterdam and New York.

Unilever added that the status of 7,300 people it employs in the UK and 3,100 in the Netherlands will be unaffected by the changes.

The aim is for the proposed shake-up to provide greater flexibility for the firm, allow it to be "more agile", and "help drive long-term performance".

UK officials had been in talks with Unilever in an attempt to try and convince the company to keep its headquarters in London. The firm has been looking to shake up its business since the failed merger attempt of Kraft Heinz last year.

A government spokesperson said today that Unilever had "shown its long-term commitment to the UK" by choosing to locate "its two fastest-growing global business divisions" in the country and safeguarding 7,300 jobs and £1bn a year of investment.

"As the company itself has made clear, its decision to transfer a small number of jobs to a corporate HQ in the Netherlands is part of a long-term restructuring of the company and is not connected to the UK's departure from the EU."

As well as the corporate shift, Unilever is reorganising its business into three divisions - beauty and personal care, home care, and foods and refreshment.

The first two will be based in London, while the third will still be based in Rotterdam.

Marijn Dekkers, chairman of Unilever, said:

Our decision to headquarter the divisions in the UK and the Netherlands underscores our long-term commitment to both countries. The changes announced today also further strengthen Unilever's corporate governance, creating for the first time in our history a 'one share, one vote' principle for all our shareholders.

