Savills' chief executive said this morning he expected "a tempering" of the strong transaction volumes of late across some markets after the real estate giant posted rising revenues and profit for last year.

Jeremy Helsby said "a highly resilient performance" in the UK residential business helped deliver a strong set of results for the year.

Shares were flat in morning trading.

The figures

Group revenue rose 11 per cent to £1.6bn, with underlying profit up 3.5 per cent to £140.5m.

Savills' underlying basic earnings per share rose five per cent to 75.8p, with final ordinary and supplementary dividends totalling 25.55p per share, compared to 24.6p in 2016. That took the total dividend for the year up four per cent.

Transaction advisory revenues were up 13 per cent, boosted by strong performances in the UK and the Asia Pacific region.

Its investment management business performed ahead of expectations, with assets under management up five per cent to £14.6bn.

Why it's interesting

Revenue and profits grew across each of its global transaction advisory, consultancy and property management businesses. That was despite, what Savills referred to as "challenging conditions in a number of markets", and it cited a "highly resilient performance" in its UK residential business as crucial to the result.

Looking ahead, expectations for 2018 remain unchanged at the moment, but Helsby did sound caution after growing market uncertainty and geopolitical risks.

What the company said

Jeremy Helsby, group chief executive, said:

We have made a solid start to 2018 with a pipeline of business carried over from last year in many markets, although this is against the backdrop of heightened market uncertainty, geopolitical risks and rising interest rates. We anticipate a tempering of the strong transaction volumes of recent times in some markets; however, at this early stage in the year our expectations for 2018 remain unchanged.

