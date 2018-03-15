Thursday 15 March 2018 12:17am

Persimmon bags City heavyweight Roger Devlin as new chairman as it moves beyond pay controversy

 
Francesca Washtell
Increase In Housing Starts At End Of Year Signals Housing Market Recovery
Source: Getty

The recently appointed chairman of William Hill is set to join the UK’s second biggest housebuilder in the same role, according to reports.

City heavyweight Roger Devlin will join FTSE 100-listed Persimmon, though the appointment will trigger his departure from the same role at pub operator Marston’s, Sky News reported.

He is also an independent non-executive director at the Football Association.

The move comes as Persimmon has begun to move beyond a huge executive pay row.

Last month it said that it was amending the company's pay awards for executives under its 2012 long term incentive plan.

The firm's 2012 share plan was approved by 85 per cent of its shareholders, but has been described as "excessive" by Standard Life Aberdeen, Persimmon's sixth-largest investor.

In December, Nicholas Wrigley, Persimmon's chairman, resigned over the controversy, saying there should have been a cap on pay awards.

Also last month, the housebuilder revealed pre-tax profits rose 25 per cent to £977.1m in the year to the end of December, while revenues rose nine per cent to £3.42bn.

