Bill Esdaile

IF YOU haven’t backed a winner before the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup (5.30pm) for amateurs, I’d normally advise that you head back to the car park early.

However, I’ve been very keen to back MALL DINI 12 months on from his gallant fifth place in this race off the same mark of 143 at a best-priced 11/2.

These colours were successfully carried to victory in yesterday’s RSA Chase by Presenting Percy and I’m keen on the chances of a double for the owners.

Patrick Mullins is booked to ride the eight-year-old, who wears blinkers for the first time and he gave Rathvinden a peach of a ride here to win the National Hunt Chase on Tuesday.

The only concern has to be the ground and the rain certainly isn’t ideal, but it will put emphasis on stamina and Mall Dini has that in abundance.

At a much bigger price, I’ll also throw a few quid on WILD WEST WIND at 20/1 with Coral.

Regular readers of this column will remember I tipped him at Haydock in last month’s Grand National Trial where he somehow managed to pluck defeat from the jaws of victory by pulling himself up late on with the race seemingly in the bag.

Whatever rain falls overnight, it will not be as bad as Haydock and the two-furlong drop in trip is also a plus.

Laurina will be a very warm order for the Mares Novices’ Hurdle (4.50pm) and will be a very tough nut to crack.

She looks a cut above these mares, but that’s a fact that hasn’t been overlooked in the market and I’m prepared to just watch her run at as short as 8/13.

POINTERS

Mall Dini e/w 5.30pm Cheltenham

Wild West Wind e/w 5.30pm Cheltenham