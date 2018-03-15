Report calls for radical new immigration system post-Brexit

James Booth

A report published today has argued that the UK should introduce an auction system for work visas post-Brexit.

The report, from the free market think tank the Adam Smith Institute, said that the UK should auction visas to employers post-Brexit.

The ending of freedom of movement from European Union countries post-Brexit will come at considerable economic cost, the report suggested.

Its authors, ​economists Pia Orrenius and Madeline Zavodny, instead urged the government to introduce an auction system for visas as a “flexible alternative to a complex points based system”.

Savodny said:“The UK has a unique opportunity to replace its immigration system with one that would benefit the economy and increase support for immigration. Auctioning visas to employers is the best way to bring in talented workers who contribute to the economy while minimising any harms to UK natives.”

The authors said that immigration has had a negligible effect on the earnings of people born in the UK, but cite a post-Brexit attitudes study that showed that 73 per cent of those who voted leave named immigration as a concern.

Head of research at the Adam Smith Institute Sam Dumitriu said that an auction system could help foster public support for immigration and benefit the UK economy.

“It is vital that the UK’s post-Brexit immigration policy is informed by evidence. This important report by two distinguished economists reviews extensive empirical research to develop the framework for an innovative immigration policy that meets the UK’s specific economic requirements and improves the public’s support for immigration,” he said.