Lucy White

The UK's departure from the EU could force the overhaul of more than 7.5m financial services contracts over the next 12 months, according to legal services provider Axiom.

Since the UK post-Brexit will not retain passporting rights for financial services according to Theresa May, which allow firms to do business in the EU, they could be forced to set up a branch on the continent.

This will mean contracts will have to be updated to reflect the new relationship with the EU entity – and, since the credit rating and trading history of that firm will not be the same as that of the UK original, terms may be altered.

Trading documents, key supplier agreements, loans and non-trading contracts would likely be affected.