Jasper Jolly

The fall the value of sterling has pushed London to its most affordable level in two decades for international tourists – but it has not been good news for Britons hit by higher prices.

The capital has hit its lowest point in two decades in the worldwide cost of living report from the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), to be published today.

London fell six places in the ranking, to 30th, meaning it is now cheaper than Hamburg in US dollar terms.

The survey, which tracks the cost of a basket of 150 goods in 133 cities around the world, showed affordability measured in terms of US dollars, the global reserve currency, rising dramatically.

The cities where your dollars count least

City Index (New York=100) Rank movement 1 Singapore 116 0 2 Paris 112 5 2 Zurich 112 1 4 Hong Kong 111 -2 5 Oslo 107 6 6 Geneva 106 1 6 Seoul 106 0 8 Copenhagen 105 1 9 Tel Aviv 103 2 10 Sydney 102 4 30 London 86 -6 75 Manchester 56 -5

The most expensive of the major cities tracked by the report is Singapore, which retained its top spot. It was followed by Paris and Swiss finance hub Zurich, which both rose thanks in part to the strength of the euro.

The least expensive city for dollar spenders was Damascus in civil war-torn Syria, followed by Caracas, the capital of economic crisis-ridden Venezuela, reflecting the debasement of their currencies.

The figures illustrate how the weaker pound has created winners and losers in the British economy.

Read more: Is inflation a bigger concern than bond markets?

Roxana Slavcheva, the EIU’s head of city practices, said: "Intense competition among British retailers accompanied by low oil and commodity prices has kept significant rises in check over the last few years. But now rising import prices mean that British shoppers will notice higher levels of inflation, even as businesses potentially benefit from inbound retail tourism and cross border trade."

The fall in sterling caused soaring inflation well above the Bank of England’s two per cent target, which has dented British consumers’ spending and is thought by many economists to be a contributing factor towards the recent struggles of the retail sector.

However, the devaluation has also made products in Britain more attractive to foreign buyers, with VisitBritain data showing a 48 per cent increase in spending from Chinese visitors to the UK. Much of this spending is concentrated in London.

Read more: Mulberry looks to Asia as losses widen