Ross McLean

England head coach Eddie Jones has been forced to apologise after video footage emerged of him making foul-mouthed comments about Six Nations rivals Ireland and Wales.

Speaking at a Fuso talk – the Japanese parent company of key England sponsors Mitsubishi – in July 2017, Jones referred to the Irish as “scummy” and labelled Wales a “s*** little place”.

“I apologise unreservedly for any offence caused – no excuses and I shouldn’t have said what I did. I’m very sorry,” said Jones.

The Rugby Football Union has said the remarks were “inappropriate” and that it will apologise to its counterparts in Ireland and Wales.

Speaking when England had lost just once since his appointment, Jones said: “We have played 23 Tests and only lost once to the scummy Irish.

“I am still dirty about that game. We’ll get that back, we’ll get that back. don’t worry. We’ve got them next year at home, we’ll get them back. We are playing them in the Six Nations so we’ll get them back.”

Later in the talk, when former Japan coach Jones was recounting a story when their Under-20s team lost 125-0 to Wales, he said: “Is there anyone from Wales here? So it is this little s*** place.”

Apology or not, Jones’s comments are set to add additional spice to England’s Six Nations finale against Grand Slam-chasing Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday, as the hosts bid to avoid a third successive defeat.

England received a double injury boost prior to the showdown after skipper Dylan Hartley and wing Elliot Daly were both passed fit for the clash.

Hartley missed England’s previous match against France with a calf injury, while Daly has this week been struggling with a foot problem.