Oliver Gill

Three and a half years ago Balfour Beatty was on its knees, fending off a £3.2bn hostile takeover attempt by none other than now-insolvent rival Carillion.

While multiple approaches by Carillion were ultimately rebuffed by shareholders, Balfour’s problems didn’t stop there. In 2015, Leo Quinn took over as the contractor’s third boss in two years. A review by KPMG in January of that year found a propensity to tender for “very low margin” contracts. In the months that followed, Balfour racked up its sixth and seventh profit warnings within the space of two years.

But it was all smiles yesterday for Quinn. The chase for revenue growth has been banished into the dim and distant past. It’s all about profits nowadays. Cash, Quinn said, is the “most important barometer of financial performance”.

Quinn was also rather chipper about Carillion’s demise, saying it was “helpful” a rival that had been undercutting the market had gone to the wall.

“I wouldn’t brand the industry [as being] like Carillion,” he said.

But not all customers are like Carillion’s either.

West Ham United

When Quinn took over, Balfour was a few months into a £154m contract to revamp London’s Olympic Stadium; turning the London 2012 venue into West Ham United’s new footballing home.

Meanwhile in Qatar, Carillion was developing downtown Doha in preparation for football’s 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Much to the chagrin of the British taxpayers, Olympic Stadium overhaul costs rocketed, with Balfour demanding £323m before the keys could be handed over to the Hammers.

Carillion, however, was having no such luck with the Qataris. It claimed it was owed £200m last October, something the powerful Qatar Foundation disputes. Carillion had gone over a year without being paid.

There are many parallels between the travails of Balfour and Carillion – not least that it took a KPMG contract review to shine a light of the depths of both of their problems.

While Balfour managed to ride the storm, with its boss now receiving plaudits, Carillion fell into the abyss earlier this year.

Turning down hefty projects for fear of wafer-thin margins has undoubtedly been a bold move by Quinn. But his masterstroke was more simple than that: he got his customers to pay.

