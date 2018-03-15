Unileaving? Consumer goods giant set to decide on unified headquarters

Helen Cahill

Today Unilever is expected to announce whether it will pick Rotterdam over London for the location of its new, unified headquarters.

Unilever’s board met yesterday to discuss a potential move, according to reports.

It was revealed in February that UK officials were in talks with Unilever to convince the consumer goods giant to remain in London.

The government previously said it was “in regular contact” with Unilever, but this week refused to comment on

Unilever’s pending decision, saying that the move was a commercial decision for the company. Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte has been lobbying Unilever to opt for the Netherlands.

Unilever has been bringing forward changes to the business after Kraft Heinz’s unsuccessful bid for the company just over a year ago. Unilever’s boss Paul Polman announced a review of the business to deliver shareholder value and stave off another hostile approach. The decision will be one of the last headed up by Polman, who is stepping down next year.

Unilever declined to comment.