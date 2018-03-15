Lucy White

A new augmented reality (AR) firm, Blue Vision Labs, has emerged from “stealth mode” today and raised $14.5m of venture capital funding.

The London-based firm, which was founded in Oxford, allows multiple users of AR apps on smartphones to share the augmented images they view through the smartphone lens.

According to Blue Vision, this was previously impossible – current AR apps do not enable multiple users to interact and share the same AR experience together.

“We’re only just scratching the surface of what our technology could bring to countless industries and sectors, from gaming to self-driving car navigation, and today’s investment brings us closer to realising that potential,” said Blue Vision chief executive Peter Ondruska.

The funding round was led by GV, formerly Google Ventures, and existing investors including Accel, Horizons Ventures and SV Angel contributed.

Blue Vision’s cloud-based technology provides self-updating 3D maps of entire cities, and can pinpoint a phone’s position to a centimetre accuracy.

