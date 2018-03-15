Jasper Jolly

Investment bankers think their jobs are the more damaging to their health than their counterparts in business or retail lending, according to a massive survey of British bank employees.

Some 29 per cent of investment bank employees said their job is having a negative impact on their wellbeing, a poll of more than 36,000 bankers by the Banking Standards Board (BSB) will show today.

On average across the banking sector 26 per cent of employees had a negative perception of their job’s effect on their health.

Investment banking was the outlier on wellbeing in both the 2016 and 2017 surveys, in spite of investment bankers reporting they felt under less “excessive pressure” than other branches. The BSB’s report suggested high levels of pressure are par for the course for banks’ dealmakers.

Investment bankers were also the least likely to respect their risk and compliance departments.

The poll also found women were significantly more likely to believe that turning a blind eye was a problem at their bank, at a time when the spotlight on sexual harassment in the workplace has become more intense.

The huge survey was started to help banks work out how to improve their cultures, after the string of misconduct scandals which has besmirched the reputation of the sector and lead to billions of pounds of fines.

The survey found a strong correlation between trust in a firm from its employees and the actions of its leaders.

Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, said: “A clear purpose helps lay the groundwork for better culture. Leaders need to ensure that the purpose of their organisation is always present and anchors its goals, values, and strategy.”

Yet the survey found a rising number of bank employees thought that speaking up – whether that be whistleblowing or voicing criticisms – would have negative consequences: some 60 per cent thought it would damage them, up from 57 per cent last year.

Sam Woods, a Bank of England deputy governor, said the survey “provides further evidence that the culture of firms is shaped most of all by their senior leaders” and that he welcomed efforts to persuade more employees to speak up.

New starters at a bank enjoying a honeymoon period were most likely to have a more positive perception of their organisation, while line managers were also significantly more likely to report positive perceptions.

