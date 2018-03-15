Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover privacy policy, telecoms and property tech (proptech). Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Centre for Information Policy Leadership

The Centre for Information Policy Leadership (CIPL) at Hunton & Williams LLP continues to expand its expertise in global privacy and data protection policy with the addition in Brussels of Nathalie Laneret as the director of privacy policy. She brings more than 20 years of experience in data protection policy both in-house and in private practice. In this role, Nathalie will work on global public policy initiatives and develop and maintain relationships with relevant regulatory authorities in Europe, among other projects. She will reside in the firm’s Brussels office effective May 2018. Nathalie joins CIPL from Capgemini Group – a leader in consulting, digital technology and outsourcing – where she was public affairs and group data protection officer (DPO), a member of the group cybersecurity and information protection steering committee and responsible for managing the DPO network.

BT

BT has appointed Michael Sherman to the newly created role of chief strategy and transformation officer, reporting directly to chief executive Gavin Patterson. Michael will work closely with Gavin, the board and BT’s customer facing units to develop and drive the company’s strategy, customer experience and transformation programmes. He will join from management consulting and business strategy firm Boston Consulting Group, where he’s spent the last 11 years leading its technology, media and telecommunications practice in the United States. He joins on May 1 2018. Michael has a strong pedigree as a trusted advisor to many of the world’s most respected technology, media and telecommunications companies. Most recently as partner and managing director at BCG he has focused on advising clients on growth strategies and operational efficiency. Before BCG he spent nearly eight years as executive vice president at enterprise software company Viewlocity.

Brickvest

London-based real estate online investment platform Brickvest announces the appointment of Rafal Okninski as chief technical officer. Based in the firm’s London office, Rafal will be responsible for enhancing Brickvest’s B2B technology and solutions platform. He will lead the team in developing innovative technology and regulated solutions to support Brickvest’s new products. Rafal joins Brickvest with over 16 years of experience in the software engineering and finance industry. He was previously at Aquis Exchange, the established MTF and trading technology provider and prior to this Rafal was responsible for designing trading systems and risk management tools at Marble Bar Asset Management, a London-based hedge fund.

