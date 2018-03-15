Oliver Gill

Openreach, which owns the majority of Britain's broadband infrastructure, will today announce plans to hire 3,500 new UK engineers.

The largest recruitment drive in the firm's history is part of an initiative to roll out superfast fibre to the premises (FTTP) internet across the country.

The new recruits will be sourced from "Land's End to John O'Groats", Openreach HR director Kevin Brady told City A.M.. The firm is aiming to fill the vacancies in the next 12 months.

Of Openreach's 10 UK regions, London will be the biggest beneficiary of the new roles, with 505 positions created.

Chancellor Philip Hammond will travel to Bradford today to open one of Openreach's new training centres.

“It’s great news that Openreach is creating 3,500 new permanent jobs rolling out full fibre broadband," he said. "This digital infrastructure will be welcomed by families and business across the country, and these new highly skilled jobs will be a boost to our talented workforce as we build an economy fit for the future.”

Openreach, a subsidiary of telecoms giant BT, is rolling out its "Fibre First" programme, to deliver FTTP networks to up to 40 towns and cities.

Other firms have recently announced similar programmes, such as Vodafone with challenger firm CityFibre and TalkTalk with investment giant M&G.

Openreach chief executive Clive Selley said the firm's latest wave of trainee engineers "will be playing a vital role in the future success and prosperity of the UK".

He said: "Over the last year our 22,200 engineers have been the driving force behind Government reaching its target of making 'superfast’ broadband available to more than 95 per cent of the country, whilst also improving our customer service performance – but we want to do more."

Read more: BT's Openreach targets "ultrafast" internet in 3m premises by 2020

Broadband voucher

Separately, the Treasury will today launch a £67m broadband voucher scheme to help tens of thousands of businesses access faster internet.

"Small businesses are the backbone of the British economy and now they can turbo-charge their connectivity with gigabit speeds," said Culture Secretary Matt Hancock.

"By building a full fibre future for Britain we are laying the foundations for a digital infrastructure capable of delivering today what the next generation will need tomorrow."

Read more: The government says nearly everyone can now get superfast broadband