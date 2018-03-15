War of the words: Turning boring Brexit into a bestseller

Sven Hughes

When the author Edna O’Brien collected her award for achievement in literature, she used her acceptance speech to explain the secret of truly great prose: “The most important thing of all that a book, or a poem, or a drama, imparts to us, is its permanence.

"Permanence is vital; it is a transfusion of thought from one generation to the next. It is immortal.”

Theresa May should give a copy of this speech to her Brexit strategists.

Brexit is a war of words, and the Prime Minister needs to deploy the right weapons. Her messaging does not achieve permanence because it lacks resonance.

The audience is suffering from Brexit fatigue. The airwaves are filled with chicken-feed intelligence that is dressed up as news. The result is we don’t believe what we hear, become frustrated, and start to switch off.

So how can the Prime Minister go on the offensive and regain the initiative?

Define the brexit brand

A brand essence is a single word that communicates the entire belief of a brand. Think “safety” for Volvo, or “taste” for Coca-Cola.

What is one word that encapsulates the positives of Brexit? Define this, and then use it across every communication channel. Gradually, the audience will associate this with Brexit.

Embed into daily rituals

Don’t start with what you want to sell, start with what the audience wants to buy.

Many voters feel anxious about the future. They are focused on dealing with the everyday and trying to edge ahead in small ways. Communicate how Brexit will positively impact on these small day-to-day experiences. Then, every time people repeat these daily rituals, they will be reminded of the benefits of Brexit.

Use Sticky Stories

A recommendation from a friend or colleague is widely recognised as the most powerful form of advertising.

A sticky story uses an analogy to communicate a complicated idea: simple language that is likely to be adopted and retold. A metaphor to explain Brexit can help own the overall conversation.

Cross the generations

It isn’t helpful to reiterate the old versus young voter division.

Even if true, it doesn’t help families who want to discuss Brexit constructively around the dinner table. It would be much better to frame Brexit messaging around the ways opportunities can be created.

One voice to rule them all

If we have learnt anything from past conflicts, it’s that lasting solutions only come when people discuss what they can agree on.

The current Brexit war of words needs to evolve into a more unified strategy: both sides in a room finding common ground.

It’s time for dialogue to replace the divisions between the UK and the EU, between the leavers and the remainers, and even between families.

These verbal techniques may help to deliver a sense of shared vision and long-term unity – where the “permanence” of Brexit isn’t something that is defined by our politics, but rather by our sense of collective identity.