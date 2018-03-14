Ross McLean

Tottenham's worst injury fears over prolific striker Harry Kane have been allayed somewhat after the club confirmed he is expected back in the first-team training next month after suffering ankle ligament damage.

Kane injured lateral ligaments in his right ankle following a collision with goalkeeper Asmir Begovic during Tottenham’s 4-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth on Sunday.

The 24-year-old incurred a similar injury on two occasions last season, against Sunderland in September and Millwall in the FA Cup in March, which sidelined him for six weeks and a month respectively.

The initial worry was that Kane, who has scored 35 goals for the north Londoners this season, would be ruled out until May, possibly ending his campaign.

That would have represented a sizeable blow to Tottenham’s bid to finish in the Premier League’s top four and qualify for next season’s Champions League and win the FA Cup – Mauricio Pochettino’s side visit Swansea in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

It would also have presented a significant problem to England boss Gareth Southgate and given Kane a race against time to be fit for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

As it is, Kane is set to miss England’s friendlies against Holland next week and Italy on 27 March, although the international break means he will be absent for less of Tottenham’s domestic fixtures.

With no time limit in terms of weeks being given for his expected absence, except to say he will “return to training next month”, it is unsure how many matches Kane might miss.

Tottenham visit Chelsea on 1 April before playing Stoke, Manchester City, Brighton – this fixture coincides with a potential semi-final FA Cup date – and Watford before the month’s end.