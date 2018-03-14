Mining stocks strong on better than expected data from China

Courtney Goldsmith

Mining stocks were boosted today after better than expected economic data from China was announced.

Anglo American (up 3.21 per cent), Antofagasta (up 3.11 per cent) and Glencore (up 2.06 per cent) were some of the top risers on the blue-chip index after the price of base metals lifted following strong industrial production data from the world's second-largest economy.

Figures announced today showed industrial production in China had hit the highest level since last summer.

"A year-on-year rise of 7.2 per cent in February was the largest since last June and comfortably above the 6.2 per cent increase forecast," said David Cheetham, chief market analyst at XTB.

Read more: Exploration will rise in 2018 as the mining sector comes back to life