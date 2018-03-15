Rebecca Smith

Edinburgh has been crowned the UK's most attractive city to and live and work in, according to a new study from Royal Mail.

The Scottish capital came top for education and was ranked highly for job opportunities, business community, earnings and access to green space.

In fact, earnings in Edinburgh were second only to London at £578 on average per week, and it had the second highest number of startups, though office space costs were about half that of the capital.

Read more: London beats New York as top destination for Norway's sovereign wealth fund

London achieved a strong rating on earnings, an average of £697 per week, and employment levels of 73.7 per cent. It had good access to education and strong levels of business activity compared with other locations, but affordability and office costs were the highest in the UK.

Top ranked cities overall 1. Edinburgh 2. London 3. Bristol 4. Newcastle-Gateshead 5. Manchester 6. Glasgow 7. Leeds 8. Cardiff 9. Sheffield 10. Liverpool 11. Belfast 12. Birmingham

Edinburgh council leader, Adam McVey, said: “The facts demonstrating the city’s attributes are plentiful and our own statistics in Edinburgh by Numbers show that Edinburgh is a vibrant capital city with a diverse economy, an increasing population with strong investment potential.”

Bristol meanwhile, was rated top for job opportunities, while housing affordability and office costs were best in Liverpool, which was ranked 10th overall.

Royal Mail worked with the Centre for Economics and Business Research to compile the rankings, and considered the UK's 10 most economically significant cities as well as the capital cities of Wales and Northern Ireland.

The research took into account nine categories for each city spanning job opportunities, business community, earning and access to greenspace.

Read more: London tops ranking for Europe’s most attractive city for businesses